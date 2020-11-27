Pharma firm in India to make Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Nov 2020 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2020 05:35 PM BdST
Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero will manufacture over 100 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per year under the terms of a deal unveiled on Friday between it and Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
The move, which RDIF cast as another step in its efforts to scale up international manufacturing of its flagship vaccine, will see Hetero begin production in India at the start of next year, according to a joint statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account.
The statement said Phase II-III clinical trials were still under way in India, which with a population of over 1.3 billion is the second most populated country in the world after China.
Although Russian authorities gave Sputnik V their regulatory approval under an accelerated procedure in August, trials in Russia, designed to assess its safety and efficacy, are also ongoing.
“While we look forward to the clinical trial results in India, we believe that manufacturing the product locally is crucial to enable swift access to patients,” said B. Murali Krishna Reddy, Hetero’s director of international marketing.
He said the deal chimed with an objective being promoted by the Indian prime minister of making things in India.
India’s tally of COVID-19 infections stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world after the United States, with more than 135,000 deaths in the south Asian nation.
Its economy, like others, has been hard hit by the virus.
Another Indian drugmaker, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, is conducting clinical trials of Sputnik V in India, and has said it expects late-stage trials to be completed by March 2021.
RDIF has spoken of Dr Reddy’s being involved with distribution once Sputnik V gets regulatory approval in India.
Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF head, said earlier this week that Moscow and its foreign partners had the capacity to make more than a billion doses of Sputnik V starting from next year -- enough to vaccinate over 500 million people -- and that it would cost under $20 per person on international markets.
Friday’s joint statement said Sputnik V Phase III clinical trials were also under way in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries.
RDIF and the Gamaleya National Center said on Tuesday that interim clinical trial data had shown that Sputnik V was 91.4% effective on day 28 and over 95% effective on day 42.
- America marks COVID-altered Thanksgiving
- Technology in policing can reinforce racial bias
- Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes fighting in court
- Trump says he will leave if electors choose Biden
- Turkish sentences 2016 coup leaders for life
- Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray: PM
- A third of England face toughest COVID curbs
- Cyclone Nivar slams into India, 5 killed
Most Read
- Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer
- BUP VC General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan appointed commandant of National Defence College
- Dhaka hospital closes its doors to outpatients as health minister attends event inside
- ‘She was with us when no one else was there’: Rina Akter is floating sex workers’ last resort
- ACC prosecutes ex-AB Bank chairman Wahidul Haque, 23 others over money laundering
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor
- 'Adios Diego': Maradona buried as world mourns flawed soccer great
- Former sex worker, teacher of Bangladesh on BBC 100 Women 2020 list
- 'Treat criminals like criminals', says PM Hasina
- Health minister says coronavirus vaccine will be available for all in Bangladesh