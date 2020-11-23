England, Scotland, Wales, N Ireland aim to ease COVID rules for Christmas
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Nov 2020 08:40 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2020 08:40 AM BdST
The British government said on Sunday it was working with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ease COVID-19 restrictions over Christmas to allow families to get together.
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove discussed the issue with the first ministers of the devolved administrations on Saturday, the government said, and they agreed it was important for families and friends to meet in a careful and limited way, while recognising it would not be a normal festive period.
"As such, ministers endorsed a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days, but also emphasised that the public will be advised to remain cautious, and that wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact", it said.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak earlier said on Sunday that Britons would not be able to enjoy a normal Christmas this year, but the government was looking at ways to enable families to get together.
"Frustrating as it is for all of us, Christmas is not going to be normal this year," he told Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday.
"But that said, the prime minister is, for example, looking at ways to see how families can spend time with each other."
Caption: A woman walks past Christmas trees on Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, November 21, 2020. REUTERS
- First Americans Could Get COVID-19 Vaccine by December 11
- Pakistan minister deletes tweet against Macron
- Ethiopia military: we will use tanks
- England, Scotland, Wales, N Ireland aim to ease COVID
- 'Save yourselves', Ethiopia tells Tigrayans
- France calls on Pakistan to rectify Macron Nazi jibe
- England to impose tougher tier system
- WHO envoy fears third virus wave in Europe
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- British Airways seeks Bangladesh clearance to resume Dhaka-London flights after 11 years
- MP Haji Selim takes back control of land claimed by Agrani Bank
- Bangladesh Bank gets two new deputy governors
- Bangladesh puts banks on alert over possible cyber-attack
- Bangladesh records 2,060 new virus cases, deaths surge by 38
- Former Bangladesh football star, sport organiser Badal Roy dies after battle with cancer
- RAB says ‘Golden Monir’ turned into real estate ‘mafia boss’ from ‘gold smuggler’
- 'Golden Monir' named in three cases as police seek remand
- Registrar Dr Mamun gets bail in ASP Anisul murder case