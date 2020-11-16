Britain expects to roll out Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Nov 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2020 04:21 PM BdST
Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.
"We're working very closely with the company," he told BBC TV. "We'll be ready to roll it out as soon as it comes, we'll be ready from the first of December..., but more likely is that we may be able to start rolling it out before Christmas."
Asked how many vaccines Britain would need, he said it depended on how effective they were at preventing transmission.
"Even if that comes through as fast as it possibly could, the vast majority of people will be, we'd expect, to be vaccinating in the new year," Hancock added.
