Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000: UN

More than 12,500 crossed at Hamdayat and nearly 7,500 to the south at al-Luqdi from Nov. 7 to 14, UNHCR figures suggested.

The head of Sudan's refugee commission put the total number of refugees at 24,944 by the end of Saturday, state news agency SUNA reported.

Local and UN agencies are trying to assist the refugees, who have been arriving in growing numbers with few possessions or provisions.