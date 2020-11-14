Iran denies report al Qaeda operative killed in Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2020 02:13 PM BdST
Iran on Saturday denied a New York Times report that al Qaeda's second-in-command was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives at the behest of the United States.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there were no al Qaeda "terrorists" on Iranian soil.
"From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region," the ministry said.
More stories
- China congratulates Biden, Harris
- Trump supporters head to the streets
- Iran denies report al Qaeda operative killed in Iran
- US election turmoil heightens Afghan uncertainty
- Al-Qaida’s No. 2 is secretly killed in Iran
- Musk questions virus tests
- Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him
- Suu Kyi's party pledges unity government
Most Read
- Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Al-Qaida’s No. 2, accused in US embassy attacks, is secretly killed in Iran
- Bangladesh ease past Nepal to mark return to international football
- China congratulates Biden and Harris on election
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Musk questions coronavirus tests, saying they gave opposite results on same day
- Gas line leakage blows open manhole cover in Indira Road
- Biden solidifies US victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes
- 12,000 illegal hospitals, clinics under scanner as Bangladesh plans crackdown
- US Embassy resumes limited student visas for Bangladeshi applicants