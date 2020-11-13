Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus
Published: 13 Nov 2020 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 12:50 AM BdST
Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s campaign manager for a portion of his 2016 bid for the White House and was advising his current re-election effort, was in Philadelphia challenging ballot-counting procedures last week and believes he was infected while there, the source said.
The source said Lewandowski, who tested positive on Wednesday, was experiencing no symptoms.
