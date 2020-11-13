Musk questions coronavirus tests, saying they gave opposite results on same day
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2020 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 06:22 PM BdST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk questioned the accuracy of COVID-19 tests on Thursday after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.
"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," Musk said in a tweet, possibly referring to Becton Dickinson and Co's rapid antigen test.
Musk, who took rapid antigen tests on Thursday, said he was also awaiting results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from different labs.
When asked by a Twitter user if he showed any symptoms, Musk said he had symptoms of a "typical cold".
"Nothing unusual so far," Musk added.
Becton Dickinson, which is one of the major suppliers of COVID-19 antigen tests, said in September it was investigating reports from US nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results.
Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration said it was alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.
Musk had previously criticized coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns, referring to those as "fascist" and an infringement on individual liberty.
Becton Dickinson did not respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.
- Biden ignores Trump to build team
- Cummings to resign by year end
- No voting system deleted or lost votes in US election
- Lawyers for woman on federal death row have COVID-19 ask for execution delay
- At least 74 drown in wreck off Libya: IOM
- Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus
- Biden reassures allies in calls with leaders of Japan--Korea-Australia
- Hundreds of disillusioned doctors leave Lebanon
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Arsonists torch nine buses as Dhaka-18 goes to by-election
- AL’s Habib wins Dhaka-18, Nasim’s son Joy wins Sirajganj-1 by-elections
- Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Jagannath University student faked her abduction: CID
- Lalmonirhat mob lynching probe finds no evidence Jewel disrespected Quran
- US Embassy resumes limited student visas for Bangladeshi applicants
- Assam insurgent Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- Biden ignores Trump to build team with eye on raging pandemic