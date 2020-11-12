Home > World

Armenia declares no-fly zone in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh: Ifax

Published: 12 Nov 2020 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2020 06:32 PM BdST

The Armenian defence ministry declared a no-fly zone in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, except for military aircraft, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Thousands of protesters on Wednesday gathered in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, the subject of six weeks of fighting.

