Armenia declares no-fly zone in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh: Ifax
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2020 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2020 06:32 PM BdST
The Armenian defence ministry declared a no-fly zone in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, except for military aircraft, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Thousands of protesters on Wednesday gathered in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, the subject of six weeks of fighting.
