One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2020 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2020 05:48 PM BdST
One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said.
Investigators believe a group of people travelling in a vehicle with tinted windows fired multiple shots as they drove past people gathered near the basketball court.
An ABC affiliate reported that the shooting was not random and the group was targeted.
The Sheriff's Officer said a 36-year-old man died from injuries after reaching a hospital, while two other victims were critical and five were listed as stable. The ABC affiliate said all victims were aged between 17 and 36.
Hillsborough County detectives were trying to determine the motive behind the attack.
"We lost a life tonight, due to senseless violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.
"We aim to restore peace to this community and we will continue to crack down on those who cause harm," he added.
- Does Trump’s defeat signal populism’s fall?
- Democracy required a lot of patience
- Modi reverses his fortunes in crucial state
- Critics see politics in Brazil halting Chinese vaccine
- One in five COVID patients develop mental illness
- Why recounts rarely change the results of US elections
- Russia deploys troops to Nagorno-Karabakh
- PLO's Erekat dies of COVID-19
Most Read
- Mind Aid hospital closed after killing of ASP Anisul, doctor arrested
- Inside Mind Aid, the hospital where ASP Anisul was beaten to death
- Bangladesh apparel industry fails to fashion an export revival in pandemic
- COVID-19 is a stark reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe: Hasina
- Govt appoints new CMSD director after N95 mask scam
- Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
- Trump appointee stands between Biden’s team and a smooth transition
- Apple introduces new Macs with the first Apple chips
- How Pfizer vaccine could be cold comfort for some Asian nations
- In a first, Bangladesh seeks Interpol's help to arrest trafficking kingpins