China suspends fish imports from Indonesian firm after coronavirus detected
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Nov 2020 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2020 01:07 PM BdST
China has suspended imports from Indonesia's PT Anugrah Laut Indonesia for one week after the novel coronavirus was detected in a sample of frozen fish products supplied by the firm, Chinese customs said on Tuesday.
Trade will automatically resume as soon as the seven-day suspension is completed, the General Administration of Customs said.
Companies from Brazil, Ecuador and Russia have faced one-week suspensions during the last month after their products tested positive for COVID-19.
Frozen food suppliers that test positive will be suspended automatically for a week, according to customs authority rules. Those whose products test positive three times or more will be suspended for a month.
