Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad
Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.
The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the city's Al-Radhwaniya district using grenades and automatic weapons, the sources said. The army and police forces have started an operation in search of the attackers, police sources said.
