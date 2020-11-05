Home > World

Kremlin says lack of clarity at US election could have bad impact on global economy

Published: 05 Nov 2020 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2020 04:24 PM BdST

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the lack of clarity after the Nov. 3 US presidential election so far could have a negative impact on the global economy and world at large, but declined to comment further.

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the US presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

