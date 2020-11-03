US Election Live: Americans head to the polls after bitter campaign

Time: 15:11

The early voting data is valuable

If the polling is correct, Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. But four years ago, the polling was wrong – so if we want to understand the political future of the country, it’s important to look to more reliable sources of information than just the polls. And to look at some voter groups that could be important. Early voting data is an important place to start. There is no doubt that at least 97 million votes have already been cast – those have been counted and are far more precise than any survey. And because those numbers are so high, we can predict that overall turnout is likely to break records. In Texas, so many early votes have been cast that the current ballot count is equal to at least 108% of all the votes counted in the state in 2016. This early voting data is much more valuable than simple polling because we also have information about party registration.

– The Guardian

Time: 15:00

Journalistic debate

Newsrooms across the United States are bracing for a potentially volatile election night, after reports suggested that Donald Trump is planning to declare “victory” on Tuesday even before results from critical battleground states have been determined. The president’s reported intention to make a premature – and potentially false – victory speech by the end of Tuesday night, with large numbers of mail-in ballots yet to be counted, has provoked intense journalistic debate. – The Guardian

Time: 14:52

Uncertainty looms large

The uncertainty and the prospect of prolonged legal battles have fueled anxiety about the election's outcome and aftermath. Several cities are boarding up buildings in anticipation of possible protests, including around the White House and in New York City. The famed shopping destination of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, will be closed on Tuesday, police said. – Reuters

Time: 14:14

Trump’s attack on Supreme Court

President Trump on Monday attacked the Supreme Court on several occasions during his final full day of campaigning before Election Day, accusing it of putting “our country in danger” with its Friday ruling, which would allow Pennsylvania to continue accepting absentee ballots after Election Day, at least for the time being. Twitter quickly flagged the president’s assertions as potentially false, saying that “some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading.” The president’s remarks in Wisconsin echoed his comments earlier, in Avoca, Pa, where he had suggested cryptically that the Supreme Court decision could be “physically dangerous” without explaining what he meant. – The New York Times

Time: 14:07



Two New Hampshire towns



The results are already in from two New Hampshire towns where voters famously head to the polls just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day. In Dixville Notch, where a handful of masked residents voted shortly after midnight on Tuesday, all five votes for president went to Joseph R Biden Jr, the Democratic nominee. He is the first presidential candidate to sweep the general election vote in Dixville Notch since the midnight voting tradition began there in 1960, when Richard M Nixon won all nine votes over John F Kennedy. The other northern New Hampshire town that voted around the same time on Tuesday, Millsfield, favoured President Trump by 16 votes to 5. – The New York Times

Time: 14:00

Women of colour

A record number of women, including a record number of women of colour, could be elected to Congress on Tuesday, in what would represent a further step towards a US government that represents the makeup of the nation. An unprecedented 318 women are running as Democrat or Republican candidates for the 535 seats available across the House of Representatives and the Senate, up from a previous record of 257 set in 2018. Of those candidates 117 are women of colour, building on the midterm elections of two years ago which saw high profile women such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in New York, and Ilhan Omar, in Minnesota, elected. – The Guardian

Time: 13:55

Trump’s supporters upbeat and optimistic

At Trump’s final rally of the 2020 campaign, thousands of supporters trudged through muddy fields and waited in endless lines to hear the president speak, on the eve of what could be his defeat – or the start of another four years. Trump delivered his speech at midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a critical swing state where the president is hoping for a repeat of 2016, when he unexpectedly beat Hillary Clinton. In the darkness, as temperatures dipped to 40F (4C), Trump’s supporters were upbeat and optimistic, but many also said they were expecting unrest in the wake of the election. – The Guardian

Time: 13:40

Trump or Biden, investors expect a weaker dollar

The battered dollar’s long-term fortunes are unlikely to improve regardless of who wins Tuesday’s US presidential election, investors and analysts said. Despite its recent bounce against a basket of currencies, the dollar index is still down about 9% from its March highs and on track for its worst year since 2017, weighed down by expectations that US rates will remain near historic lows for years to come. Many market participants believe that a victory by Joe Biden - currently the front-runner in polls - and a potential Democratic sweep would likely weigh on the U.S. currency further, as the former vice president is expected to open the door to policies that investors view as dollar-negative, including robust fiscal stimulus. – Reuters

A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you. Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow! https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Time: 13:34

Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts

Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a US Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous." Twitter hid the president's tweet, sent the day before the US presidential election, behind a label which said the content was "disputed" and "might be misleading." Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections. Trump's tweet also said the Supreme Court's decision would "induce violence in the streets."

You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election: https://t.co/FZknijCx0E pic.twitter.com/XGUnAArRXW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 31, 2020

Time: 13:27

Tectonic shift

There were the staggering early vote totals, with a record 97.6 million people already casting their ballots by mail or in person — a tectonic shift away from one-day voting that has been the staple of the American electoral system — and predictions that the total turnout would break the record set in 2016, when nearly 139 million people voted. – The New York Times

Time: 13:20

False warning

President Donald Trump closed out his bid for a second term with a false warning that "cheating" in the key state of Pennsylvania could lead to violence in the streets. It was his latest attempt to tarnish the integrity of an election clash with Democrat Joe Biden that nearly 100 million Americans have already validated by casting early votes in the middle of the pandemic. -- CNN

Time: 13:05

Early vote in high-stakes election

More than 98 million early votes had already been cast in person or by mail as of Monday night, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, a record-setting pace fuelled by intense interest in the high-stakes election and concerns about voting in person on Election Day during a pandemic. – Reuters