Merkel says fight against "Islamist terrorism" is common struggle
Published: 03 Nov 2020 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 01:36 PM BdST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her shock at the attacks across central Vienna and said Germany stood in solidarity with neighbouring Austria in the fight against "Islamist terrorism".
"In these terrible hours when Vienna has become the target of terrorist violence, my thoughts are with the people there and the security forces facing the danger," Merkel said in a statement published by her spokesman on Twitter on Tuesday.
"We Germans stand in sympathy and solidarity with our Austrian friends. The fight against Islamist terrorism is our common struggle."
