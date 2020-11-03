Another victim of Vienna attacks dies: APA
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 01:09 PM BdST
A further victim of Monday's attacks in Vienna has died, news agency APA said on Tuesday, which would bring the death toll to four civilians and one attacker.
Newspaper Kurier also reported a fourth person killed in addition to the attacker who was shot dead, citing Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.
More stories
- At least one killed in Vienna attack
- At least two killed in Vienna attack
- US surpasses 95m early ballots
- Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback
- French pupils remember slain teacher
- Whale sculpture stops train from plunge in the Netherlands
- 19 die in attack on Kabul University
- Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April
Most Read
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Bangladesh police thwart Islamist groups’ march on French Embassy
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Bangladesh Islamist group starts street protests over Muhammad cartoons; traffic chaos hits Dhaka
- Muradnagar controversy was resolved through talks, or so it seemed. Then came arson attacks
- Bangladesh not planning another lockdown amid fears of second coronavirus wave
- Bangladesh posts 1,736 new virus cases, another 25 die
- Bangladesh export earnings drop as coronavirus bites back at Europe, US
- Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 22, in second deadly attack on students in just over a week