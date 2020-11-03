Home > World

Another victim of Vienna attacks dies: APA

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Nov 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 01:09 PM BdST

A further victim of Monday's attacks in Vienna has died, news agency APA said on Tuesday, which would bring the death toll to four civilians and one attacker.

Newspaper Kurier also reported a fourth person killed in addition to the attacker who was shot dead, citing Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories