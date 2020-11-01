Two killed, five wounded in Quebec stabbings: local media
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2020 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 06:46 PM BdST
At least two people were killed and five were wounded after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada late on Saturday, police and local media reported.
Quebec City police said they had arrested a suspect early on Sunday and that initial indications were the person acted for personal reasons rather than having any other motive.
They said in tweets that the situation was under control, but told people residing near the area to stay indoors as the investigation was still ongoing.
The police said earlier they were hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing carrying a bladed weapon, leaving "multiple victims".
CBC News quoted Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon as saying two people had been killed and five others taken to hospital.
