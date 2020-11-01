Australia records no new COVID-19 cases for first time in five months
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2020 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 06:47 PM BdST
Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.
The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia’s 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.
With no fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in the rest of the country, Australia saw its first day of no transmissions since June 9, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
“Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people,” Hunt said on his Twitter account.
Swift and stringent measures combined with community compliance have been credited for reigning in the pandemic before it strained the public health system in Australia.
Queensland voters kept on Saturday the incumbent Labor Party for a third term, showing support for keeping the state’s internal borders closed - which has put the local authorities at odds with the federal government.
Victoria last week ended most of its 111-day lockdown restrictions - some of the world’s toughest and longest - with a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by The Age newspaper and Nine News showing Victorians backed the state’s handling of the pandemic.
Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton hinted on Sunday that the state may see more of its public movement restrictions eased in the coming days but urged further compliance.
“What allowances come ... will absolutely be informed by what this week looks like,” Sutton said at a televised press conference.
“To see 50,000 cases a day in France, to see Belgium sending patients outside the country because they’re so overwhelmed - that’s what we might have faced if we hadn’t been able to get on top of it.”
Australia has reported just over 27,500 cases since the pandemic started due to it quickly closing its international borders and imposing social distancing restrictions and widespread testing and tracing.
Australia on Friday warned its citizens not to travel to the United States, its key ally, due to the risk of protest violence and coronavirus.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 9,024,298 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 99,750 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,009 to 229,109.
- Trump, Biden make late campaign push
- Australia finds silver linings
- Macron won’t accept violence
- COVID-19: In Italy, it’s the discontent that’s contagious
- Can solar fridges work for COVID-19?
- Assailant shoots, wounds priest in France church
- Johnson locks down England
- France tightens security after Nice attack
Most Read
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- Bus driver, helper and supervisor to hang over death of NSU student Payel
- Premier Bank official accused of using client accounts for embezzlement
- Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
- 'Stay at home': Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
- France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
- Islamic leader says Lalmonirhat lynching goes against religion