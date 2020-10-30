Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana is charged with housing fraud

The 30-year-old ally of former Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn is accused of three offences in relation to acquiring a £300,000 council flat in just six months, The Daily Mail reported citing the Sun.

The Poplar and Limehouse MP is due to appear in court on Dec 10 and potentially faces losing her House of Commons seat and serving jail time.

She is believed to have first made an application for a council house while living with her parents in Tower Hamlets in 2011.

She then married and moved in with her husband in 2014, but following their split, Apsana found council housing again just six months later despite having no children and there being a long waiting list.

“I was so grateful to be housed, which provided me with the lifeline I needed to live independently and safely,” the Mail quoted her as saying previously.

She said she was able to quickly find council housing due to the breakdown of her marriage in 2014 which left her in a “state of flux”.

The MP has been charged with “dishonestly failing to disclose information in order to make gains for herself or another, or expose another to a loss” on three separate occasions between Jan 18, 2013 and Mar 31, 2016.

It is alleged she failed to tell Tower Hamlets Council that she was “no longer living in overcrowded conditions”, the report said, citing a court official.

In a statement on Thursday, Apsana said she will “vigorously contest these malicious and false allegations”.

She has been politically active in Tower Hamlets for years and in her 20s worked for Labour mayor Lutfur Rahman, who was removed from office following electoral corruption.