59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico's Guanajuato state
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2020 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2020 11:57 AM BdST
The remains of 59 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in a region of central Mexico that has suffered some of the highest levels of drug violence in recent years, national authorities said on Wednesday.
The grim discovery was made in the Salvatierra municipality of Guanajuato state, where the homicide rate has surged amid a raging turf war between rival drug cartels.
At least 10 of the corpses were women and most of the bodies belonged to very young people, even teenagers, according to Karla Quintana, head of Mexico's National Search Commission.
Alarm raised by relatives of missing persons led to the largest discovery of clandestine graves in Guanajuato, she told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
"We have more possible positive developments, with which we will continue working here until we have finished the job," she said.
Guanajuato recorded 2,250 homicides between January and August of this year, according to official data, a more than 25% increase over the same period last year.
- Trump-Biden's big challenge: millions of struggling Americans
- US to establish embassy in the Maldives
- China has brought lawlessness to Sri Lanka, Maldives: Pompeo
- US virus cases top 500,000 in a week
- Turkey condemns French caricature featuring Erdogan
- Biden would face uncertain path to detente with Iran
- France warns citizens to be cautious
- 8 killed in Pakistan blast
Most Read
- Foodpanda faces Tk 34m lawsuit on VAT dodge charges in Bangladesh
- Stand ready to deal with any threat to country, constitution: Hasina tells army
- France and Germany thrust into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe
- US Senators call for sanctions on RAB over ‘extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances’
- Barcelona president Bartomeu resigns after Messi row
- Cooking oil prices trend up in Bangladesh on global supply squeeze
- Bangladesh student accused of hurting Islamic sentiments goes missing
- Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed
- Some COVID survivors have antibodies that attack the body, not the virus
- Bangladesh halts launch of interoperable mobile financial services over ‘glitch’