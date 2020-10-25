Pakistan PM accuses Macron of attacking Islam by 'encouraging' blasphemous cartoons
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2020 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 10:57 PM BdST
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron has "attacked Islam" by encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.
Khan's comments come days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.
"Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH," Khan said on Twitter.
Muslims see any depiction of the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous. Macron said the teacher was a hero and that Islamists were a threat to the country.
Khan said Macron could have shown a "healing touch" to deny space to extremists but had instead "chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists".
France has in recent years witnessed a series of violent attacks by Islamist militants, including the 2015 Charlie Hebdo killings and bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and sites around Paris that killed 130 people.
"By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked & hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe & across the world," Khan added.
Khan's comments follow a similar broadside fired by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan against Macron, following which France recalled its ambassador from Ankara.
The cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, first published in 2005 by Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, have stirred outrage and violent protests in Pakistan.
There were more protests last month when the cartoons were re-published by the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.
- New fighting flares over Nagorno-Karabakh
- Malaysia's king rejects emergency rule
- Activists flee Hong Kong for refuge in the West
- Seychelles opposition wins presidency for first time in 43 years
- Virus surge shadows Trump and Biden campaign
- 6 children killed in Cameroon school attack
- Russians posing election threat have hack US nuclear plants
- Sudan sets aside hostilities with Israel this year
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut illegal, fake mobile phones from 2021
- Padma Bridge gets its 34th span, 5.1km now visible
- Truckers haul passengers outfoxing police in pandemic
- Fire erupts at BDBL building in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
- PK Halder is not returning to Bangladesh now as he falls ill: lawyers
- H&M sees no big delays in supply yet due to virus outbreak
- Govt mulls Dhaka circular waterway transportation relaunch after botched attempts
- BCL stands shoulder to shoulder with JCD, religion-based groups at protest
- Real Madrid sink Barca in 'Clasico' with help of Ramos penalty
- Suicide bombing at Kabul education centre kills 24, students among the victims