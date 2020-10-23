Pakistan stays on global terrorism financing ‘grey list’
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2020 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2020 11:13 PM BdST
A global dirty money watchdog decided on Friday to keep Pakistan on its "grey list", despite progress by Islamabad on meeting international anti-terrorism financing norms.
In a statement, the Financial Action Task Force urged Pakistan to complete an internationally agreed action plan by February 2021.
FATF said Pakistan had now reached 21 targets out of 27 set for it in 2018 when Pakistan was placed on FATF's "grey list" of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing.
But Pakistan still needs to demonstrate that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorism financing activity, FATF said.
The watchdog also asked Islamabad to demonstrate that terrorism financing probes resulted in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.
"FATF acknowledged that any blacklisting is off the table now," Pakistani federal minister Hammad Azhar tweeted.
Azhar, who leads Pakistan’s delegation at FATF plenary meetings, said the forum’s discussions were focused on how Pakistan could be supported in meeting its targets before a formal review in the middle of next year.
Last February, Pakistan secured an extra four months to complete the plan after missing 13 of the 27 targets that FATF had set for it in 2018 when it put Pakistan on its "grey list".
The grace period was then extended due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Pakistan has lately been pushing through tougher legislation and other measures to ward off blacklisting by the FATF.
In recent months, it says its law enforcement agencies have cracked down on Islamist militant groups - especially Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its welfare arms, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insanyat - and on their sources of income, arresting, trying and convicting several of their members and leaders.
Pakistan denies long-standing accusations that it has nurtured and supported Islamist militant groups for use as proxies to project power in the region, particularly towards its arch-rival India and in Afghanistan.
- Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
- Australia police arrest 44 over child abuse
- France extends virus curfew
- In Asia Pompeo expected to bolster allies
- Virus spreading quicker than in spring: expert
- Russian hackers attack state, local govt networks: US
- Trump, Biden clash on pandemic at final debate
- Delhi doctors see rise in breathing issues
Most Read
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions
- Bangladesh approves nearly Tk 2.74 billion project to improve Cox’s Bazar road
- Bangladesh court permits jailed rape convict and victim to marry
- Rains drench Bangladesh as deep depression over Bay weakens
- Bangladesh raises warning signal No. 4 for ports as Bay depression deepens
- Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
- Bangladesh logs 1,586 new virus cases, another 14 die
- For Bangladesh rape victims, overcoming fear of ignominy is not enough to get justice
- COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist