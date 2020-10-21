US's Pompeo to visit India next week for strategic talks
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2020 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 10:01 PM BdST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to India next week for a top-level ministerial dialogue, a statement from India's external affairs ministry said on Wednesday, and are expected to discuss defence and trade issues.
Pompeo and Esper will hold two-plus-two talks with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Oct 27, the statement said.
The so-called two-plus-two talks were started by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and two meetings have been held previously in New Delhi and Washington.
