At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in eastern Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2020 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 11:43 AM BdST
At least 15 Afghans were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that occurred in an open ground where thousands of Afghans had gathered on Tuesday to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday.
Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Jalalabad city, where the incident occurred said of the 15 people dead, 11 were women and several senior citizens were wounded.
Two other provincial officials said over 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.
Officials in the Pakistan embassy were not immediately available for comment.
More stories
- Trump records shed light on Chinese business pursuits
- Khashoggi’s fiancée sues Saudi crown prince
- France shuts mosque after teacher's beheading
- Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh
- Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button
- Israel says UAE visit 'making history'
- Europe, North America should learn from Asia on COVID-19
- Ireland imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs
Most Read
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi gets bail again in ACC case
- France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading
- Bangladesh to renovate airport runways in Jessore, Syedpur and Rajshahi
- China's Sinovac vaccine is safe, Brazil institute says
- Revamped Bahadur Shah Park brings fresh air relief to concrete jungle
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- It’s Google’s world. We just live in it
- Bangladesh logs 1,380 new virus cases, another 18 die
- Bangladesh water transport workers go on strike over pay, safety