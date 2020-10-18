Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets, PM seeks talks
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2020 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 07:36 PM BdST
Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok on Sunday, defying a ban on protests for the fourth day with chants of “down with dictatorship” and “reform the monarchy.”
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader the protesters seek to oust, is concerned about the spreading protests and the government wants to talk, his spokesman said.
Demonstrations have persisted despite the arrest of dozens of protesters and their leaders, the use of water cannon and shutdowns on much of Bangkok’s metro rail system in a bid to quell over three months of street action.
“Free our friends”, the protesters called out as they stood in a rain, a mass of colourful ponchos and umbrellas. Some held up pictures of detained protest leaders. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said at least 80 protesters had been arrested since Oct. 13 with 27 still being held. Police have not given an overall number.
Prayuth’s spokesman said the prime minister feared the protests, which have spread across the country of 70 million, could be used by troublemakers seeking to instigate violence.
“The government wants to talk to find a way out together,” spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters. He did not specify with whom the government hoped to speak.
After the arrest of many of the protest leaders, previously unknown figures have emerged to lead crowds which organise by themselves.
Police made no immediate steps to intervene as protesters took over Victory Monument and Asok, two of Bangkok’s most important transport hubs. Police said there were around 10,000 people at Victory Monument alone. A spokesman said there was no plan to suppress the protest there.
Protesters say Prayuth engineered last year’s election to keep power he seized in a 2014 coup - an accusation he denies.
MONARCHY IN FOCUS
The demonstrations have also become more openly critical of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo, demanding curbs to its powers despite potential jail terms of up 15 years for anyone insulting the king.
During demonstrations by tens of thousands of people at multiple points across Bangkok on Saturday, protesters painted a flag on the road with “Republic of Thailand” written across it. The writing was painted out overnight.
The Royal Palace has made no comment on the protests.
Across Thailand, demonstrations were being organised in at least 19 other provinces on Sunday. Solidarity protests were also being held or planned in Taiwan, Denmark, Sweden, France, the United States and Canada.
Protesters, who have adopted the fast moving tactics of Hong Kong activists, kept police guessing about where demonstrations would be held with a slew of social media posts.
Links have grown between protesters in Thailand and Hong Kong in a so-called Milk Tea Alliance referring to drinks popular in both places. Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted in support of Thai protesters.
“Their determination for #Thailanddemocracy cannot be deterred,” he said.
- Virus spikes collide with apathy in troubling trend
- Armenia, Azerbaijan reach new cease-fire
- For Rohingya brides, marriage means a deadly crossing
- Ardern wins landslide re-election in NZ vote
- Trump threatens to leave US if he loses
- Challenges ahead as Trump guarantees $421m in debt
- FB, Twitter dodge a 2016 repeat
- French police arrest nine over beheading teacher
Most Read
- Internet, cable TV providers halt decision to enforce blackout
- If he loses election, Trump muses, ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’
- For young Rohingya brides, marriage means a perilous, deadly crossing
- Sacha Baron Cohen: This time he’s serious
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- DSCC halts drive to remove overhead internet, TV cables until November
- Awami League candidates win Dhaka, Naogaon polls amid low turnout
- Bangladesh, India plan to resume flights on Oct 28 after eight months
- Dhaka’s messy medical waste handling puts public health in danger
- Barca sink to defeat at Getafe