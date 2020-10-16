Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as PM consolidates power

Ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who resigned a day earlier, imposed the state of emergency and ordered troops to be deployed in Bishkek last week amid unrest triggered by Oct.4 parliamentary elections.

Japarov, released from prison by his supporters and quickly elected prime minister by parliament, took over the presidency after parliament’s speaker, Kanatbek Isayev, who is first in line under the constitution, declined to do so at the Friday session.

Japarov told the session he would address the nation of 6.5 million within hours.