Azeri foreign minister says Nagorno-Karabakh truce is temporary
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Oct 2020 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2020 06:13 PM BdST
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday that a humanitarian ceasefire agreed at Moscow talks with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh would only last for as long as it took for the Red Cross to arrange the exchange of the dead.
Speaking at a briefing in Baku, he complained that the status quo on the ground in the mountainous enclave did not suit his country and that Azerbaijan hoped and expected to take control of more territory in time.Azerbaijan and Armenia both accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of the ceasefire on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.
