A dozen dead bodies found in abandoned vans in rural Mexico
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2020 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 08:51 AM BdST
Mexican authorities said on Monday they found the bodies of 12 men and women left in two abandoned vans in a rural area in the central state of San Luis Potosi, an area brimming with drug cartel activity.
The San Luis Potosi state attorney general’s office said a written message from an alleged criminal organisation was found next to the bodies of the 10 men and two women.
The attorney general’s office did not reveal the content of the message or give details about the cause of death of the victims, who have not been identified.
Several organised crime gangs operate in the state, including the powerful Zetas and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
The attorney general’s office did not reveal the content of the message or give details about the cause of death of the victims, who have not been identified.
Several organised crime gangs operate in the state, including the powerful Zetas and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
- One in 10 may have caught COVID: WHO
- Uncertainty over Trump's medical status lingers
- Ex-PM Sharif, daughter face sedition charges
- 21 more Armenian troops die in Azerbaijan conflict
- Malaysian PM quarantines
- Azeris-Armenians accused each otheroverattacks
- COVID gives boost to Portugal's bicycle makers
- Three scientists win Nobel for discovery of Hepatitis C virus
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- 'Delowar Bahini' gangsters stripped Noakhali woman naked, assaulted her: RAB
- HC orders takedown of Noakhali woman's assault video from social media
- India’s new High Commissioner Doraiswami arrives in Bangladesh on foot
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Data privacy: Bangladesh moves to bar leaking of audio and video calls
- Bangladesh blocks ways for mask scam suspects to flee abroad