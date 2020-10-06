Home > World

A dozen dead bodies found in abandoned vans in rural Mexico

Published: 06 Oct 2020

Mexican authorities said on Monday they found the bodies of 12 men and women left in two abandoned vans in a rural area in the central state of San Luis Potosi, an area brimming with drug cartel activity.

The San Luis Potosi state attorney general’s office said a written message from an alleged criminal organisation was found next to the bodies of the 10 men and two women.

The attorney general’s office did not reveal the content of the message or give details about the cause of death of the victims, who have not been identified.

Several organised crime gangs operate in the state, including the powerful Zetas and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

