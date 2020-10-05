Malaysian PM quarantines after minister tests positive for COVID-19
Published: 05 Oct 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 06:32 PM BdST
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday said he will self quarantine for 14 days after a minister who attended a high-level government meeting to discuss coronavirus developments on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.
The Southeast Asian country has seen a steady climb in cases in the past week in the aftermath of an election in the state of Sabah in Borneo on Sept 26.
Authorities in Malaysia tmsnrt.rs/3lfp2Jv have warned that coronavirus restrictions may have to be reimposed if the trend continues, amid popular anger towards politicians who have been blamed for the spike.
In a statement, Muhyiddin confirmed that Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had tested positive, and that those identified as close contacts at Saturday’s National Security Council meeting to discuss COVID-19 had been issued a 14-day home surveillance order starting Oct 3.
“Pursuant to that, I will undergo self-quarantine at my home for 14 days as advised by the health ministry,” Muhyiddin said.
“However, this will not interrupt government business. I will continue to work from home and use video conferencing to conduct meetings as necessary.”
In an earlier statement, the health ministry said contact tracing had been carried out, including symptom screening and collection of swabs to detect COVID-19 infections.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Zulkifli confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was now undergoing treatment.
In a separate statement, Malaysia’s health ministry reported 432 new daily cases on Monday, setting a new record since the country started tracking the pandemic.
- Johnson doesn't want but can live with a no-deal Brexit
- No end to fighting until Armenia sets pullout timetable: Azerbaijan
- Pope criticises lack of global unity in virus response
- Biden’s team is cagey on health questions
- Trump could return to White House Monday
- Trump thanks supporters
- Trump's condition had been worse than revealed
- ‘No end to fighting until Armenia sets pullout timetable’
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Bangladesh shows signs of economic recovery amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Trump's condition improving, received steroid in COVID-19 treatment, doctors say
- Dhaka South to crack down on battery-powered rickshaws