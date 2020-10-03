Trump’s virus symptoms appear mild so far

The president, who said early Friday that he had tested positive for the virus, has had what one person familiar with the situation described as coldlike symptoms. At a fundraiser he attended at his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, where one attendee said the president came in contact with about 100 people, he seemed lethargic.

On late Friday morning, first lady Melania Trump, said on Twitter that “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good.”

“I am looking forward to a speedy recovery,” she said in the tweet.

A person briefed on the matter said that Donald Trump fell asleep at one point on Air Force One on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

A White House official said that as of Thursday night, the president’s treatment plan was still being discussed. So was a possible national address or a videotaped statement from the president to demonstrate that he was functioning and that the government is uninterrupted.

The disclosure upended the presidential race in an instant, inviting significant questions about his cavalier attitude toward the pandemic and the future of his campaign just 32 days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump, who for months has played down the seriousness of the virus and hours earlier on Thursday night told an audience that “the end of the pandemic is in sight,” will quarantine in the White House for an unspecified period of time, forcing him to withdraw at least temporarily from the campaign trail.

Trailing in the polls, the president in recent weeks has increasingly held crowded campaign events in defiance of public health guidelines and sometimes state and local governments. When he accepted the nomination on the final day of the Republican National Convention, he invited more than 1,000 supporters to the South Lawn of the White House and has held a number of rallies around the country since, often with hundreds and even thousands of people jammed into tight spaces, many if not most without masks.

His dramatic disclosure came in a Twitter message just before 1 a.m. after a suspenseful evening following reports that Trump’s close adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey urged people who attended Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser to get tested and said that the state was using contact tracing to try to find them.

— MAGGIE HABERMAN and PETER BAKER

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Trump revealed early Friday morning, Oct. 2, that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had tested positive for coronavirus. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)

Pence, the next in line for the presidency, tests negative.

Vice President Mike Pence — the first in line to assume the Oval Office if Trump becomes too ill to carry out his duties — tested negative for the virus Friday, a glimmer of stability on a day when questions are swirling over what comes next should Trump’s symptoms worsen.

The government’s continuity plan in case of a national emergency, which largely focuses on wide-scale attacks, outlines such a procedure.

The presidential line of succession, laid out in a 1947 law, falls first to Pence. If he were to become too ill to carry out the duties of the president, the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, would step in. Pelosi has been tested and is waiting for her results. After Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Grassley, currently the president pro tem, would step in. Next in line is the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Pompeo said Friday that he tested negative and feels fine. Should Pompeo fall ill, the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, would step in. Mnuchin’s spokeswoman tweeted Friday that he, too, had tested negative.

Left unclear is how it is decided that a president is too ill to perform his duties.

The 25th Amendment was intended to deal with any ambiguity about who leads the government when a president cannot. If the president becomes sick and the Cabinet determines that he or she is unable to perform the office’s duties, the amendment grants the administration the power to temporarily transfer authority to the vice president. Once the president deems himself fit, he can reclaim the power of the presidency.

Other US presidents have fallen seriously ill while in office — George Washington was feared close to death during a flu outbreak and Woodrow Wilson was gravely ill during peace talks after World War I in Paris — and four have died of natural causes while in office. Four others were assassinated.

But not since 1981, when Ronald Reagan was shot, has a president been known to confront a life-threatening illness in office.

Should Mnuchin also be too ill to serve, next in line would be the secretary of defence, Mark Esper, followed by the attorney general, William Barr.

Barr was last in the same room with Trump on Saturday during a reception for his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Barr will be tested, a spokeswoman said.

“He is not experiencing any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, will get tested this morning,” said the spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec.

— MEGAN SPECIA and EILEEN SULLIVAN

Hope Hicks before boarding Marine One at the White House on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 with, from right, Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and Nick Luna. President Donald Trump revealed early Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the nation’s leadership into uncertainty and escalating the crisis posed by a pandemic that has already killed more than 207,000 Americans and devastated the economy. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)

Trump went ahead with a New Jersey fundraiser after Hicks tested positive.

Trump went ahead with a fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday after Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House acknowledged Friday.

Meadows told reporters that the president’s top aides learned of Hicks’ test result as Trump was leaving the White House by helicopter en route to Joint Base Andrews for the flight to New Jersey.

“We discovered as Marine One was taking off yesterday,” Meadows said. “We pulled some of the people traveling in close contact.”

But Trump went ahead with the trip and appeared before hundreds of supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, both outside and indoors. One person who saw Trump there said he appeared lethargic.

The White House did not explain why it proceeded with the trip knowing of Hicks’ condition, given her proximity to the president. Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, who had travelled with the president and Hicks to a Minnesota rally Wednesday, has told colleagues that she did not know Hicks was sick before she briefed reporters Thursday morning. However, she was among those later pulled from the New Jersey trip.

McEnany learned that Hicks had tested positive sometime in the middle of Thursday afternoon, according to people close to the situation, but the White House did not disclose Hicks’ test result or the fact that the president was being tested in response until Thursday night, after it was reported by Bloomberg News.

Trump confirmed the news of Hicks’ result while on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News and said he was awaiting his own test. He then tweeted out his positive result shortly before 1 a.m. Only after that did the White House release a statement in the name of the president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley. The statement confirmed the positive test and said the president was “well” and would quarantine in the White House.

— PETER BAKER

A view of the White House shortly after President Donald Trump Trump revealed early Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had tested positive for coronavirus. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Azar defends Trump’s refusal to wear a mask at the presidential debate.

Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human services, defended Trump on Friday for refusing to wear a mask at the recent presidential debate despite a requirement for the audience to do so, telling lawmakers that the first family and the president are “in a different situation than the rest of us” because they are in a protective bubble.

Azar’s comments came during a hearing of a special House committee overseeing the administration’s coronavirus response, where Azar repeatedly ducked questions about the president’s conduct.

Pushed by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., he pointedly did not defend Trump’s campaign rallies. Instead he repeated his encouragement for Americans to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

When Democrats urged the health secretary to acknowledge that the president’s own failure to wear masks set a bad example for the nation, Azar simply reiterated that his advice was for everyone to do so. Yet even as he spoke, the president’s science adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, was seen outside the West Wing without a mask.

One of the most withering attacks of the hearing came from Waters, whose sister died of COVID-19.

“Are you proud of the job you have done?” she demanded.

“I don’t like to speak in those terms; 206,000 people have died,” Azar replied.

Earlier in the hearing, he was asked about a remark the president made about the pandemic’s toll, “It is what it is.”

“We regret any loss of life,” Azar said. “Let’s be very clear about that. We wish we didn’t have this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic but people do die in pandemics.”

— SHERYL GAY STOLBERG

©2020 The New York Times Company