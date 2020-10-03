Trump tweets, "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"
Published: 03 Oct 2020 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 02:00 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Twitter late on Friday, after being hospitalised with COVID-19, that he thought he was doing well.
"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!," the president tweeted after having been moved to a military hospital for treatment.
Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
October 2, 2020
