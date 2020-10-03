Home > World

Trump tweets, "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

  Reuters

Published: 03 Oct 2020 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 02:00 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter late on Friday, after being hospitalised with COVID-19, that he thought he was doing well.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!," the president tweeted after having been moved to a military hospital for treatment.

 

