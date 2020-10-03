Home > World

China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery: Chinese state media

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Oct 2020 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 05:34 PM BdST

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.
Related Stories

Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure.

He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories