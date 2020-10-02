Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2020 09:22 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 11:59 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president said in a late night tweet.
Trump, 74, is at high risk for the deadly virus both because of his age and because he is considered overweight. He has remained in good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.
The results came after news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier on Thursday.
Trump, who is tested regularly for the virus that causes COVID-19, has held rallies with thousands of people in recent weeks in the run-up to the Nov 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.
The president largely eschews wearing masks and has criticised others who do. Public health professionals say mask-wearing is key to helping to prevent the virus from spreading.
Trump's positive test caps a months-long response to the virus, the seriousness of which he has consistently underplayed. Earlier on Thursday night the president predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight.
The development alters the presidential race dramatically.
The White House issued a new schedule for Trump's activities on Friday that did not include his planned trip to Florida. Trump has held regular rallies around the country to drum up enthusiasm for his candidacy against Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is ahead in national opinion polls.
Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has touted his management of the crisis.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has lambasted Trump for not having a clear national plan to tackle the pandemic. Biden, a former vice president, regularly wears a mask and has eschewed campaign events with large crowds. He is leading Trump in national polls.
At the White House, people who are around Trump, including some reporters, get tested on a regular basis.
But the White House did away with daily temperature checks for everyone who enters the complex months ago, and people who are tested for the virus interact with others in the White House campus who are not.
The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.
Trump said he was surprised that Hicks had tested positive.
"She knows there's a risk, but she's young," he said on Fox News.
Hicks returned to the White House earlier this year after a stint in the private sector. She served previously as White House communications director and as a spokeswoman for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
- Trump to quarantine after aide tests positive for virus
- Trump adviser tests positive for coronavirus
- Thousands of US-bound migrants cross into Guatemala
- Trump to cut US refugee admissions to new low
- EU begins legal action over UK Brexit plan
- 2 migrants killed in brawl in Bosnia
- Russia-France-US callfor ceasefire in Karabakh
- White House kills CDC plan extending cruise ships ban
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Huawei cuts jobs in Bangladesh handset business
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- Nagad offers the lowest cash withdrawal charge in Bangladesh
- Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19
- Government reappoints Taqsem as managing director of Dhaka WASA amid controversies
- Green Line to pay another Tk 2m to crash victim Russell Sarker
- DNA of six suspects in Sylhet MC College gang-rape sampled
- Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order