In crowded Gaza, public embraces mask-wearing to fight COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2020 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 04:54 PM BdST
The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave have been quick to embrace mask-wearing to try to contain its spread.
Five weeks into an outbreak of COVID-19 among the general population in the territory, restaurants, many shops, schools, mosques and other public facilities remain closed, and a night-time curfew is in effect.
It is rare to see anyone without a mask outdoors, with the coronavirus death toll at 20 and nearly 3,000 cases reported since infections spread beyond border quarantine facilities on Aug. 24.
Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt maintain tight restrictions along the frontier with Gaza, where two million people live under the rule of the Islamist Hamas group.
Tariq Zaanin, 35, from the Gaza town of Beit Hanoun, said Gazans had thought their hated isolation from the outside world would at least keep them safe from the global pandemic.
“Today it has spread in your neighbourhood, hitting friends and relatives. So people are now more cautious because they are afraid for themselves and for those they care about,” he said.
Zaanin, a hairdresser, got married on Sept. 22 but social distancing meant cancelling a large wedding dinner.
“Some may say it saved us money, but it took away our joy,” he said.
International health officials caution that a wider COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza would be disastrous, given its under-developed health system and a chronic shortage of medical supplies.
Gaza’s security forces enforce a ban on beach-going, a popular activity in the enclave, where frequent power cuts make cooling off that much harder.
Police man checkpoints, inspecting vehicles to ensure drivers and passengers wear masks.
Eyad Al-Bozom, a Gaza interior ministry spokesman, said people who violate health regulations or the curfew can be fined or detained.
- White House kills CDC plan extending cruise ships ban
- Woman dies in Delhi after gang rape
- India permits gradual reopening of schools
- Navalny blames Putin for poisoning
- Eight killed in forest fires in Ukraine
- Gaza embraces mask-wearing to fight COVID-19
- France-Turkey at odds as Karabakh fighting divides NATO
- Virus controls turn Asia into surveillance hotspot
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- Barguna judge finds Minny as guilty as the killers of her husband Refat
- Bangladeshi migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in
- Tahmeed Ahmed to become first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- Huge study of coronavirus cases in India offers some surprises to scientists