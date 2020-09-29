Warplane shot down by Turkish F-16 fighter jet: Armenia
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2020 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 11:51 PM BdST
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory on Tuesday, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said.
Shushan Stepanyan, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman, wrote on her Facebook page that the plane had been on a military assignment when it was shot down.
