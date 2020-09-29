Iran rejects Saudi accusation it trained a terrorist cell
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2020 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 05:21 PM BdST
Iran rejected on Tuesday an accusation by Saudi Arabia that it had trained a terrorist cell, which Riyadh said it had taken down.
Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had arrested 10 people earlier this month and seized weapons and explosives from a terrorist cell that had received training from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.
“The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios,” Iranian state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.
Iran and its main regional adversary Saudi Arabia have been involved in proxy wars across the Middle East from Syria to Yemen.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf since last year on Iran. Tehran has denied those accusations.
- Global virus deaths surpass 1mn
- Amnesty halts India work
- India logs lowest virus deaths since Aug 3
- Afghan police seize 4 tonnes of sodium nitrate
- Fiercest clashes rage in Azerbaijan's Armenian enclave
- How Biden is preparing for the big debate
- Saudi writer’s dream comes to life after his killing
- Europeans cry hoax as virus cases rise
Most Read
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Bangladeshi couple found dead in US after suspected murder-suicide
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Bangladesh in Drone Photo Awards 2020
- Dhaka court jails Regent Chairman Shahed for life over illegal possession of firearms
- Amnesty halts work in India amid ‘reprisal’ from govt
- Poorer countries to get 120 million $5 coronavirus tests, WHO says
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Judge issues warning to 'rogues' like Shahed after Regent boss is jailed for life
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Attorney General Mahbubey Alam