Turkey prepares second indictment on six Khashoggi murder suspects: media
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2020 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 04:27 PM BdST
Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment against six Saudi officials in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Monday.
The reports did not say whether the six suspects were among those already being tried in absentia in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi’s killing.
State-owned Anadolu news agency said that two of the suspects were facing charges carrying aggravated life jail sentences, while the charges against the other four carried sentences of up to five years in jail.
The Istanbul prosecutor’s office declined to provide immediate comment on the media reports.
A Saudi court this month jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the murder, four months after Khashoggi’s family forgave his killers and enabled earlier death sentences to be set aside.
Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found.
- Bangladeshi couple dead after 'murder-suicide' in US
- Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes kill at least 16
- UK eyes tougher COVID-19 restrictions
- Mine disaster in China kills 16
- India’s controversial farm bills become law
- The rise of child labour in pandemic
- Yemen's warring parties agree to their largest prisoner swap as
- Virtual G20 summit to be held on Nov 21-22: Saudi Arabia
Most Read
- Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, dies aged 71
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
- Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes kill at least 16, undermine regional stability
- Bangladesh in Drone Photo Awards 2020
- Fighting flares between Azerbaijan and Armenia