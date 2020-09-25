Vietnam police bust ring selling 'recycled condoms'
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Sep 2020 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 05:16 PM BdST
Police in Vietnam have confiscated an estimated 345,000 used condoms which had been cleaned and resold as new, state media reported.
Footage broadcast by state-owned Vietnam Television (VTV) this week showed dozens of large bags containing the used contraceptives scattered across the floor of a warehouse in the southern province of Binh Duong.
Police said the bags weighed over 360 kilograms (794 lbs), equivalent to 345,000 condoms, according to VTV.
The owner of the warehouse said they had received a "monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person," state newspaper Tuoi Tre reported.
A woman detained during the bust told police that the used prophylactics were first boiled in water then dried and reshaped on a wooden phallus before being repackaged and resold.
VTV said it was not clear how many of the recycled condoms had already been sold. The detained woman said she had received $0.17 for every kilogramme of recycled condoms she produced.
Neither she nor the owner of the warehouse were available for comment.
- US to provide $720 million Syria aid
- US virus cases surpass 7m
- US imposes new Iran sanctions
- Night images reveal new detention sites in China
- Lukashenko is not legitimate Belarus president: EU
- Indian farmers stage protests over farm bills
- Trump hedges on transferring power
- Saudi King, in first UN speech, assails Iran
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank caps credit card interest rate at 20%
- Bangladesh transfers 34 police officers in shake-up after ex-major’s murder
- Bangladesh plans to introduce ‘fee’ for NID services for expatriates
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- Houston study: More contagious coronavirus strain now dominates
- Night images reveal many new detention sites in China’s Xinjiang region
- Antibody tests for COVID-19 not in Bangladesh's plans as it prepares for antigen tests
- Mayor Atiqul slams hospitals for ‘overpriced’ treatment, poor waste management
- Stranded Bangladeshi migrant workers relieved as they get air tickets to Saudi Arabia
- Vietnam police bust ring selling 'recycled condoms'