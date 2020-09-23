Kremlin critic Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2020 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 05:51 PM BdST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.
“The patient’s condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care,” the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.
Navalny was airlifted from Russia to Berlin while still in a coma and the German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. The West has demanded an explanation from Russia.
Moscow has said it is yet to see evidence of a crime and has declined to open an investigation so far, instead opening a pre-investigation probe. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.
“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” the hospital said.
Navalny received treatment at the Charite hospital for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, it added.
“The decision to make details of Mr. Navalny’s condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife,” the hospital said.
In a post on his Instagram feed on Saturday, Navalny said he had difficulties using his phone, pouring water or climbing stairs because his hands failed him and his legs trembled.
On Monday, Navalny told Russia to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into the coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case.
The outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin said his clothes were taken away from him before he was flown to Germany for treatment from Siberia.
- Girls tackle child marriage on football pitch
- The Russian trolls have a simpler job today. Quote Trump
- At UN, Trump demands action against China over virus
- World leaders mark UN at 75, challenged by pandemic
- Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Palestine quits chairing Arab League sessions
- Johnson starts shutting down Britain again
- China sharply expands mass labor program in Tibet
Most Read
- Migrant workers continue protests in Dhaka over air tickets to Saudi Arabia
- ‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells Shahjalal International Airport officials
- COVID-19 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- FinCEN Files: Three Bangladeshi banks linked to suspicious transactions
- Saudi Arabia to re-allow umrah pilgrimage from Oct 4: SPA
- COVID 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Job or hijab? Singapore debates ban on Islamic veil at work
- At UN, Trump demands action against China over virus, Xi urges cooperation
- Lalmonirhat woman claims ‘divine order’ in dream. Her husband buys an elephant
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000