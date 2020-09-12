Home > World

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March

Published: 12 Sep 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2020 03:03 PM BdST

Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

Canada's death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of Sept 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on Sept 10, government data showed.

But the number of positive cases rose by 702 to 135,626 on Sept 11 from the previous day, the data showed.

