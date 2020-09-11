China imposes curbs on US diplomats in response to US move
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2020 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 07:04 PM BdST
China on Friday said it had imposed restrictions on staff at the US Embassy and its consulates in mainland China and Hong Kong, responding to US measures announced early this month.
China’s Foreign Ministry did not specify the measures, which it described as reciprocal.
Last week, Washington said it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds, which it had said were a response to China’s restrictions on American diplomats.
More stories
- EU court adviser backs ritual animal slaughter without stunning
- India, China foreign ministers agree to disengage border troops
- US blacklists four Russia-linked individuals
- Large fire erupts in Beirut port
- Germans fear Trump more than coronavirus
- Brexit deal: EU mulls legal action against Britain
- US revokes 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals
- US formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Most Read
- Evidence points to plagiarism by Dhaka University teachers Samia, Marjan: probe panel
- MA Rashid, chairman of Dhaka WASA, dies from COVID-19
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- IMED finds Bangabandhu Safari Park project is riddled with irregularities, millions embezzled
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Fire burns down garment factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre
- Ghoraghat Police Station chief Amirul withdrawn from duty over alleged negligence
- Police formally charge 15 suspects over the lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- ACC appeal against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s bail is set for full-bench hearing
- Hungary, Bangladesh agree to enhance cooperation in nuclear energy sector