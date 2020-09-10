Large fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Sep 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 05:12 PM BdST
A store of oil and tyres at Beirut port caught fire on Thursday, a military source said, a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and a surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.
The fire erupted in the duty free zone of the port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city. The military source said the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.
Television footage showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze at the port, where warehouses and concrete grain silos were shattered by the Aug 4 blast.
About 190 people were killed in last month's explosion and a swathe of Beirut near the port was ruined. The blast was caused by a huge store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept at the port in poor condition for years.
More stories
- US formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
- Japan's Suga is voters' favourite: poll
- Biden accuses Trump of betraying Americans
- Russian state hackers ‘targeted Biden campaign firm’
- Indian, Chinese troops man Himalayan outposts
- Trump admits minimising the virus
- Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror'
Most Read
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Some scientists spot ‘unlikely’ patterns in Russia vaccine data: letter
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal
- Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka
- Sister seeks to include Cox’s Bazar SP ABM Masud in Sinha murder case
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- Body of MP Nadwi’s brother found in pond in Chattogram’s Satkania