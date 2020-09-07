Scores detained as security forces crack down on mass protest in Belarus
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2020 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 08:35 AM BdST
Security forces in Belarus detained scores of protesters and were filmed beating a man as he lay on the street, as the authorities launched a crackdown on mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko.
Nearly a month after an election which Lukashenko's opponents say he rigged, tens of thousands of people marched through Minsk, many decked out in red-and-white opposition colours and shouting "go away!" and "you're a rat!".
The authorities had laid barbed wire on the streets, and deployed military vehicles, prisoner vans, water cannons, helmeted riot police and plain clothes officers with masks and truncheons to try to contain the demonstrations.
At least 100 people were detained, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted the government as saying, while the human rights group Spring-96 put the figure at more than 200. Local media also showed protests and detentions in other cities.
A witness said the harsh treatment of the protesters appeared to mark an escalation by the authorities after weeks of comparative restraint, although the violence was not as widespread and indiscriminate as in the protests' first days.
Footage from local media outlet TUT.BY showed a masked man beating a protester as he lay on the ground. Plain clothes officers could be seen smashing the glass door of a cafe to get at protesters sheltering inside. "We ran into a cafe to hide from the riot police, they broke the glass, burst inside, pulled out three people, beat at least one," Evgeny, a 28-year-old protester, said while waiters cleaned up the smashed glass.
JUMPING INTO THE RIVER
A witness described helmeted security forces and men in plain clothes detaining at least two dozen protesters near President Alexander Lukashenko's residence, and beating and kicking another man as he lay on the ground.
Some protesters left chanting "we'll be back".
An ambulance arrived at another cafe, where another witness said a man had been beaten by men with truncheons and could only walk with difficulty.
TUT.BY described people jumping into the Svislach River to escape the police in Minsk. Protests also took place outside the capital. In the city of Brest near the Polish border, video footage from TUT.BY showed women shouting "shame" at masked members of the security forces who dragged people away.
Internal Affairs Minister Yuri Karayev defended the actions of the security forces.
"They talk about the brutality of the Belarusian police, and I want to say this: there are no more humane, restrained and cool-headed police anywhere in the world," he said, according to the official Belta news agency.
Lukashenko, in power since 1994, denies electoral fraud. Buoyed by a show of support from traditional ally Russia, he has rejected calls for new elections.
Demonstrations have carried on throughout the four weeks since the election, gaining in size on the weekends and drawing tens of thousands of people each Sunday.
Western countries have had to balance sympathy with the Belarusian pro-democracy movement against a desire not to provoke Moscow. The crisis has tested European resolve at a moment when countries are also weighing how to respond to the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
In an interview published in the Financial Times on Sunday, Lithuania's foreign minister urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Belarus and counter Russia's influence or risk undermining the credibility of its foreign policy.
- Protests rock US
- One killed, seven injured in Birmingham stabbings
- Boats sink during Trump parade
- Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters
- Typhoon Haishen hits Japan with high winds
- Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country
- CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test vaccines
- Tunisia: Policeman dead after knife attack
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Bangladesh records 1,592 new virus cases, another 32 die
- Children housebound for long: here’s how to ride out their pandemic blues
- China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
- Unplanned structures, air-conditioners increase risks: PM Hasina
- India reports more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in another daily record
- Prothom Alo editor sued in Tk 1bn libel suit for ‘defaming’ ex-minister MK Alamgir
- China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines