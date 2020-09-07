As protests rock US cities on holiday weekend, Jacob Blake speaks out
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2020 12:55 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 12:55 AM BdST
Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin last month, spoke out for the first time from his hospital bed as duelling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to roil US cities.
In a video posted on Twitter, Blake, dressed in a green hospital gown, described being in constant pain after the shooting that left him paralysed from the waist down.
"I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach," he said in the video posted by his attorney, Ben Crump, late on Saturday. "It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat."
The Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, 29, reignited protests over racism and police brutality that have swept the United States since May when another Black man, George Floyd, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The demonstrations have coincided with widespread upheaval over the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 190,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll in the world.
The protests have also moved to the forefront of President Donald Trump's campaign to be re-elected on Nov. 3.
Police officers in riot gear fire pepper balls during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, US, September 5, 2020. Reuters
Nine people were arrested and three police officers were treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained during the clashes, the Rochester police department said on Sunday.
In Louisville, Kentucky, armed supporters of the police squared off with Black Lives Matter demonstrators before the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday.
Louisville has emerged as a flashpoint because of outrage over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman killed in March by police who burst into her apartment using a so-called "no-knock" arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves.
Violent clashes also rocked the city of Portland, Oregon, for the 100th day overnight. Demonstrators threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn used tear gas, leaving at least one person injured and leading to more than 50 arrests.
The Pacific northwestern city has remained another hotspot partly, according to some civic leaders, due to the deployment of federal troops there in July.
- Protests rock US
- One killed, seven injured in Birmingham stabbings
- Boats sink during Trump parade
- Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters
- Typhoon Haishen hits Japan with high winds
- Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country
- CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test vaccines
- Tunisia: Policeman dead after knife attack
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- Bangladesh records 1,592 new virus cases, another 32 die
- Children housebound for long: here’s how to ride out their pandemic blues
- As death toll from mosque AC blasts climbs, grieving families seek answers
- China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
- State minister vows action after AC blasts in Narayanganj mosque
- 'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble after three-day search for blast survivors
- China planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
- Unplanned structures, air-conditioners increase risks: PM Hasina