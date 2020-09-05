Home > World

Brazil reports 51,194 coronavirus cases, 907 deaths

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Sep 2020 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2020 05:00 PM BdST

Brazil recorded 51,194 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 907 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has registered nearly 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, in the world's second worst outbreak after the United States.

But with initial signs that the spread of the virus may be easing in South America's largest country, third-ranked India could overtake Brazil in coronavirus cases within days.

The official Brazilian death toll has risen to 125,521, according to ministry data. The ministry reported lower figures earlier on Friday before revising them.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.