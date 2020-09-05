Brazil reports 51,194 coronavirus cases, 907 deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2020 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2020 05:00 PM BdST
Brazil recorded 51,194 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 907 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered nearly 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, in the world's second worst outbreak after the United States.
But with initial signs that the spread of the virus may be easing in South America's largest country, third-ranked India could overtake Brazil in coronavirus cases within days.
The official Brazilian death toll has risen to 125,521, according to ministry data. The ministry reported lower figures earlier on Friday before revising them.
