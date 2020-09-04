New Bahrain policy to allow flights between Israel and UAE to cross its airspace
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Sep 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 07:43 PM BdST
Flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be able to fly over Bahrain after the kingdom on Thursday said all services to and from the UAE can cross its airspace.
The decision, which the kingdom’s aviation authority said came at the request of the UAE, follows a historic agreement last month between Abu Dhabi and Israel to normalize ties.
In August, Israel’s intelligence minister said Bahrain and Oman could be the next Gulf countries to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalising ties with Israel.
“All flights to and from the UAE can use Bahrain airspace”, state news agency reported on Thursday, citing the aviation authority, without mentioning Israel.
The decision cuts flying time between the Middle East states by several hours.
Israel’s El Al this week flew through Saudi airspace carrying US and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, the first official flight by an Israeli carrier over the kingdom. The return flight also used Saudi airspace.
- Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- US suspends 7 cops over Black man’s death
- ‘Mother kills’ 5 children in Germany
- Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
- Ship with 6,000 cows capsizes off Japan
- Myanmar seals off capital amid virus surge
- India bans 118 Chinese apps
- How Russia duped writers in disinformation campaign
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints M Shahidul Islam its new ambassador to US
- CEO Rassel says Evaly breached no law amid probe into ‘irregularities’
- Doctors ‘hopeful’ of UNO Wahida’s survival chances after surgery
- Two Jubo League leaders arrested, expelled over attack on UNO Wahida
- COVID-19 vaccine could come in late October
- Critically wounded UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka after home attack
- Japan adds Bangladesh and India to 'China exit' subsidy destinations
- Five children found dead in German flat, mother tried to kill herself
- Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug on Tencent's PUBG in China spat
- BNP chief Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months