7 Rochester police officers suspended in death of Black man whom they hooded
>>Michael Wilson, Troy Closson, Jesse McKinley and Sarah Maslin Nir, The New York Times
Published: 04 Sep 2020 03:41 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 03:41 AM BdST
A light snow was falling on Rochester, New York, the streets empty and dark at 3 a.m., when the call came in over the police radio: A naked man was running outside, under the influence of PCP, and shouting that he had the coronavirus.
Related Stories
Rochester police officers arrived and handcuffed the man, Daniel Prude, 41. He sat in the road, rambling and incoherent, praising Jesus before demanding that the officers give him a gun, according to video footage of the March 23 encounter.
Then he began spitting on the ground. An officer unfurled a mesh hood — a safety device to prevent being spit on by prisoners — and pulled it over Prude’s head.
When he tried to rise, officers forced Prude facedown on the ground, one of them holding his head to the pavement, according to video from the officer’s body camera. Prude’s demands that the hood be removed turned into gurgling noises as an ambulance arrived. Moments later, Prude stopped breathing. He was revived in the ambulance and hospitalised, but he never regained consciousness. Seven days later, he died.
Those two fatal minutes, brought to national attention on Wednesday with the release of the raw police videos by Prude’s family, are the latest to roil yet another American city outraged by the death of a Black man in custody. Protesters took to the streets of Rochester, with Prude’s relatives raising questions familiar from prior fatal encounters with the police, such as why the officers have not been suspended.
On Thursday, the mayor of Rochester, Lovely Warren, suspended seven officers involved in the confrontation.
The disciplinary action was the first taken in the five-plus months since Prude’s death; on Wednesday, state Attorney General Letitia James made her first statement on the case, offering condolences to Prude’s family and promising “a fair and independent investigation,” which began not long after Prude’s death. “We will work tirelessly to provide the transparency and accountability that all our communities deserve,” she said.
In the wake of high-profile victims of fatal encounters with the police around the country, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the shooting of Jacob Blake, the lag between the death of Prude and the acknowledgment of an investigation by James and Gov. Andrew Cuomo — both Democrats who have been outspoken on the issue of police brutality — was jarring.
On Wednesday evening, as outrage over the circumstances of Prude’s death spread, Cuomo said he had not seen the body camera footage. By Thursday, however, the governor was calling “for answers,” saying the video was “deeply disturbing,” and urging a quickening of the investigation.
“For the sake of Mr. Prude’s family and the greater Rochester community, I am calling for this case to be concluded as expeditiously as possible,” the governor said in a statement. “For that to occur, we need the full and timely cooperation of the Rochester Police Department, and I trust it will fully comply.”
The Monroe County medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” according to an autopsy report.
“Excited delirium” and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or the drug PCP, were contributing factors, the report said.
Nonetheless, the stark scene — a Black man, handcuffed and sitting in a street, wearing nothing but a white hood — seemed a shocking combination of physical helplessness and racist imagery from another era.
- Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- ‘Mother kills’ 5 children in Germany
- Ship with 6,000 cows capsizes off Japan
- Myanmar seals off capital amid virus surge
- India bans 118 Chinese apps
- How Russia duped writers in disinformation campaign
- Belarusian leader Lukashenko replaces security chiefs
- US announces new curbs on Chinese diplomats
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Police arrest IT expert Nazmus Saaqeb over alleged international debit card fraud
- Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder
- Bangladesh faces criticism for arrests of migrant workers
- Bangladesh appoints M Shahidul Islam its new ambassador to US
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Critically wounded UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka after home attack
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges
- No agreement between Messi, Barcelona: reports
- BNP chief Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Cattle ship capsizes off Japan with crew and 6,000 cows