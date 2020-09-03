Mother kills five of her children in German town: Bild

Bild reported that the children's grandmother had called police to tell them her daughter, aged 27, had killed five of her children and was out of her home with a further child. The police then found the dead children, aged 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8.

The mother jumped in front of a train in Duesseldorf, near Solingen, in the early afternoon and survived with serious injuries, Bild reported, adding that an 11-year-old son was found unharmed at the grandmother's home.