White House slams WHO over criticism of push for COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Sep 2020 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 10:41 AM BdST
The White House on Tuesday pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization (WHO) after a US health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be approved without completing full trials.
The Washington Post newspaper reported that the administration of President Donald Trump will not join a global effort to develop, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine because of the involvement of the WHO.
About 172 countries are engaging with the WHO's COVID-19 vaccine plan to ensure equitable access to vaccines, the organisation said recently.
"The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organisations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
"This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own FDA's gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested, and saves lives," he said, referring to the US Food and Drug Administration.
The global effort to develop a vaccine against the virus, which has killed more than 851,000 people, has seen recent launches of late-stage trials, but work on treatments has also gone into overdrive.
There is no approved coronavirus vaccine, except one authorised in Russia before large-scale trials.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday that his agency was prepared to authorise a coronavirus vaccine before late-stage Phase Three clinical trials were complete, as long as officials are convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks.
On Monday, WHO officials said rushing to make a vaccine widely available could pose risks.
"If you move too quickly to vaccinate ... millions of people, you may miss certain adverse effects," said Mike Ryan, the head of WHO's emergencies program.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the FDA's approach was "not something that you do very lightly." She said the WHO's preferred approach would be to have a full set of data which could be used for the pre-qualification of vaccines.
Trump has been critical of the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice. In May, Trump announced the United States was cutting ties to the organisation.
Phase Three trials, in which randomised patients are treated with a drug or a placebo without participants or doctors knowing which group they were in, are considered the gold standard for clinical trials.
- Trump visits Kenosha to back police
- Thugs on a plane targeted Republican convention: Trump
- White House slams WHO over criticism of vaccine push
- Norway's parliament hit by 'significant' cyber attack
- Russian influence campaign targeted US, UK left-wing voters: Facebook
- Indian IT minister accuses Facebook of bias
- Another Arab state may normalise Israel ties: Kushner
- Migrant woman with virus gives birth on a helicopter
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $39bn for first time
- China can make India suffer 'severe' military losses: Global Times
- Bangladesh bids adieu to CR Dutta, a war hero and dreamer of a secular nation
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Bangladesh records 1,950 new virus cases, 35 deaths in daily count
- ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero, Paul Rusesabagina, is held on terrorism charge
- Malaysia to bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia, Philippines
- Pandemic is a minor setback in life: Sourav Ganguly
- India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border