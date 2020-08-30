Xi says China to step up efforts to fight 'splittism' in Tibet
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2020 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 05:15 PM BdST
China must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet, protect national unity and educate the masses in the struggle against “splittism”, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders, state media said on Saturday.
China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation” that helped the remote Himalayan region throw off its “feudalist” past. But critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing’s rule amounts to “cultural genocide”.
At a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet’s future governance, Xi lauded achievements made and praised frontline officials but said more efforts were needed to enrich, rejuvenate and strengthen unity in the region.
Political and ideological education needed to be strengthened in Tibet’s schools in order to “plant the seeds of loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth”, Xi said in remarks published by state news agency Xinhua.
Pledging to build a “united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet”, Xi said China needed to strengthen the role of the Communist Party in the territory and better integrate its ethnic groups.
Tibetan Buddhism also needed to adapt to socialism and to Chinese conditions, he added.
Advocacy group the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) said Xi’s remarks showed Chinese rule still needed to be imposed with an “iron fist”.
In emailed comments, its president, Matteo Mecacci, said, “If Tibetans really benefited as much from Chinese leadership as Xi and other officials claim, then China wouldn’t have to fear separatism and wouldn’t need to subject Tibetans to political re-education.”
China’s policies towards Tibet have come under the spotlight again this year amid worsening ties with the United States.
In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in “human rights abuses”, adding that Washington supported “meaningful autonomy” for Tibet.
- Wuhan to reopen schools Tuesday
- Suga emerges as strong contender to replace Abe
- Anti-racism protesters rally in Kenosha
- Restaurant collapse in China kills 29
- Many want to be Japan’s new leader. Do they know what awaits them?
- India to reopen underground train networks
- Banksy's migrant rescue boat stranded at sea
- Graft investigation threatens Brazil’s Bolsonaro
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Housebound for months, Bangladeshis are beginning to crowd tourism hotspots
- The true cost of Lionel Messi’s declaration of independence
- India’s COVID-19 outbreak is now the world’s fastest-growing
- Burdened with debt, Bangladeshis depending on risky Sundarbans look for alternatives
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Coronavirus incentives drive Bangladesh private sector credit flow
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 310,800