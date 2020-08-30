Restaurant collapse in China's Shanxi kills 29
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2020 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 01:20 PM BdST
Twenty-nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a restaurant collapsed in northern China's Shanxi province, the country's emergencies ministry media said on Sunday.
The building collapsed at 9:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) on Saturday in Xiangfen county in the southwest of Shanxi, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.
The accident in the two-storey structure occurred as villagers and relatives gathered for a birthday party, and the rescue operation ended early on Sunday, state media said.
Fifty-seven people were pulled from the debris, with 29 confirmed dead, while 21 suffered minor injuries.
The Shanxi provincial government has set up a high-level team to investigate the accident in the county, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Linfen, the emergency management ministry said.
